Mihail Krastev: Radan Kanev is poisonous not only for his party, but also for the entire sbirstein, called the "urban right"

There is hardly another political leader who has resigned due to a spectacular electoral failure, but then wants to be the leader of the same party again. This was written by the economic expert and executive director of the Union for Business Initiative (UBI), Mihail Krastev, on social networks regarding the ambition of MEP Radan Kanev to lead DSB again, quoted by "Focus".

"Radan Kanev is truly poisonous not only for his party, but also for the entire party, called the “urban right", Krastev also wrote.

Background

Two days ago, MEP Radan Kanev announced that he would run for leader of "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" at the party's national assembly on July 11. It will elect the chairman and leadership of the formation for the next 4 years.

Kanev has already held this position - he was at the head of the party from 2013 to 2017, taking over the leadership from its founder Ivan Kostov. At that time, Kanev received 456 votes at the National Assembly of DSB.

In 2017, the leader of Nova Republika and DSB Radan Kanev resigned from both positions after the results of the parliamentary elections. The Nova Republika coalition, which, in addition to DSB, also included "Union for Plovdiv" and the Bulgarian Democratic Community", received 2.48% of the vote.

The current chairman of DSB is MP Atanas Atanasov.