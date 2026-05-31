The withdrawal of Borislav Sarafov is not a reform - a reform will be when the way the prosecutor's office works is different and it seeks justice. I hope the prosecutor's office will reform from within. The removal of Sarafov from office - something unachievable for a long time, shows that the people who stood behind him and obliged him to stay in office to protect them have lost their influence. Bulgarian prosecutors must realize that this model of a conquered state is intolerable. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

„Petyo Petrov is wanted, but the way the prosecutor's office is approaching is incomprehensible to me. I guarantee that the page is not closed. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will do everything to get to the truth. If the prosecutor's office wants to regain some of its trust, let it not close this page. Pepi Euroto's children should examine Pepi Euroto's cases.

Regarding the case with the illegal city in Varna and when asked where Oleg Nevzorov is, he specified: „We have data that we are checking, he is probably not in Bulgaria. Everyone related to the case is being sought for questioning. The most important thing, however, is how this situation came to be.

„There is no other case in the history of DANS - an order was issued and then withdrawn by its creator days later. It is unacceptable, when we are talking about national security, to have no explanation. If someone convinces the public that they did not know about what was happening in Varna, this is absurd. The institutions must explain their inaction. Is it permissible in a state governed by the rule of law, a member of the EU and NATO, for something like this to happen – for someone to create a territory in which to create their own rules“, he is categorical.

About the “Petrohan” case, he commented: “I am doing everything necessary to become familiar with the actions taken so far. It is strange how key witnesses have been questioned and literally sent to go to Mexico. There are serious doubts whether all the information has been collected in full. After the inspection, I will inform the public. The prosecutor's office has at least neglected this case – There were reports, it is inexplicable to me why there is no serious work.

He promised the mothers of Kalushev and Zlatkov that he would meet with them: “However, they should be aware that when we talk about materials on the investigation, this is entirely within the prosecutor's office's jurisdiction. We will try to reach key witnesses and work with them.“

Regarding the detention of Vasil Mihaylov, the minister specified: “Let's not forget that he attacked our employee. Mihaylov is dangerous to others, we did everything necessary, it was not easy. After a difficult pursuit, he was detained. He and his circle tried not to let it get to that point. He received help not so much for employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We have information about information leaks, but mainly other people helped. Their actions were very professional.“

Regarding the tragedy after a drug party in Blagoevgrad, Demerdzhiev drew attention to the fact that the problem is serious and what happened is a symptom.

„We are motivated to save every life we can. The problem has been neglected for years. We need prevention, which has long been absent in the country, work with drug addicts. We have done a lot of work in three weeks, we are also actively working with people from the non-governmental sector. For the first time in a long time, we are trying to build a comprehensive strategy, not just carry out our actions. I am glad that the state has woken up. If we join forces and if the public supports us, we will have good results“, he also said.

„The mayor of Kardzhali is being investigated for several cases. One is based on a report about companies blackmailed by the mayor. The specific case is for irregularities in an order for a dog shelter. The mayor's interrogation follows the actions of collecting documents through search and seizure“, Demerdzhiev also commented.

“Hamid Hamid asked me in a letter if it is true that we are checking Delyan Peevski. Yes, we are checking Peevski, as well as any other citizen of Bulgaria. No one should feel special, the law is the same for everyone. There is a lot of data on Peevski“, he announced.