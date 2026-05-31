Sarafov has long since given evidence to the magistracy and to society that he and his ilk have no place in the magistracy. I don't think he has the qualities to resign on his own. He has shown with actions several times that others are "spending" him - probably behind-the-scenes players. Sarafov played such a dance with the ruling party during the "assembly". He is ready to deceive that he may have a different face than what any observer would determine. This was stated by Judge Vladislava Tsarigradska to Nova TV, quoted by novini.bg.

According to her, Geshev hindered the image of his creators and showed stubbornness: “He talked about a “dignified exit” and I think he got one, instead of being investigated and punished.“

“For me, these are two large clans that at a certain point cooperate, then fight and make sacrifices, then reach an agreement again. In the same way, there are two large clans whose avatars were Notariusa and Pepi Euroto, but they have collaborators inside the magistracy. I think that Geshev and Sarafov are from the high levels of these networks. Every step of these people is known to the parallel government“, she also said.

She is categorical: “We have reliable evidence that we do not have a problem with corruption, but we have mafia-like rule. When we have institutions taken over, people do not matter, the merry-go-round turns.”