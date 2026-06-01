F-16 and helicopters will fly over Plovdiv for the Hemus 2026 exhibition

The Bulgarian Air Force will participate with a dynamic and static display of aviation equipment within the framework of the International Exhibition of Defense Products and Services “Hemus 2026“, the Ministry of Defense announced, quoted by dariknews.bg.

To the attention of citizens and guests of the city, we provide the days and time windows for the planned flights in the period 01-06 June over Plovdiv:

· On 01.06.2026 between 18.00 and 19.00 one Mi-17 helicopter and one AS 532 AL “Cougar“ helicopter from the 24th aviation base – Krumovo will fly at low altitude over the city of Plovdiv and will perform a training exercise to demonstrate capabilities in the area of the Plovdiv International Fair and the Maritsa River, together with servicemen from the Joint Special Operations Command and the “Military Police“ service.

· On 03.06.2026:

- From 08.00 to 09.00, one AS 532 AL Cougar helicopter from the 24th Aviation Base – Krumovo will rebase with a landing on the territory of the Plovdiv International Fair to participate in a static display at the exhibition.

- From 11.00 to 12.00, two multi-purpose F-16 Block 70 from the Third Aviation Base – Graf Ignatievo will fly over the area of the International Fair Plovdiv and the central part of the city.

- From 17.00 to 19.00, one Mi-17 helicopter and one AS 532 AL “Cougar“ helicopter from the 24th Aviation Base – Krumovo will fly over the area of the International Fair Plovdiv at low altitude and will demonstrate capabilities, together with servicemen from

The Joint Command of Special Operations and the “Military Police“ Service.

· On 04.06.2026 and 05.06.2026 from 9.00 to 10.00, one AS 532 AL Cougar helicopter from the 24th Aviation Base – Krumovo will make a low-altitude flight over the city of Plovdiv with a landing in the area of the Plovdiv International Fair to participate in a static display.