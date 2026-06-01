A 24-year-old Bulgarian caused a serious accident in Austria, APA reported. The car he was driving crashed into a guardrail and was thrown into the oncoming lane against an oncoming car driven by a 19-year-old German. Another car, with a 69-year-old driver, crashed into the back of the German young man's car, BNR reports.

As a result of the accident, the Bulgarian man suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital in Kufstein. Three passengers in the 19-year-old German's car suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in St. Johann in Tyrol for examination.

According to the police, the 24-year-old Bulgarian was probably speeding in a section with a speed limit of 60 km/h.