Bulgaria and Poland share a common vision for a strong Common Agricultural Policy after 2027.

Bulgaria and Poland share a common vision for maintaining a strong, independent and well-funded Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) after 2027. This became clear during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Krasimir Chakarov and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland Jacek Czerniak, which was held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Deputy Minister Chakarov welcomed the Polish delegation and stressed the importance of the traditionally good relations between the two countries in the field of agriculture. The main focus of the conversation was the future of the Common Agricultural Policy and the Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union. “For Bulgaria, it is important that the CAP remains an independent policy, built on two pillars, with its own budget and maintaining at least the current levels of support“, emphasized Deputy Minister Chakarov. He also noted the need to achieve full external convergence of direct payments, guaranteed funding for the development of rural areas and maintaining the N+3 rule in the next programming period.

The two also discussed the challenges facing the rejuvenation of the sector. Deputy Minister Chakarov pointed out that Bulgaria and Poland face similar problems in attracting young farmers and ensuring continuity between generations in agriculture. He emphasized the need for greater flexibility in the use of CAP funds to support young farmers.

Among the topics of the meeting was the development of trade exchange of agricultural and food products between the two countries. Deputy Minister Chakarov noted that Poland is an important partner of Bulgaria in agricultural trade, accounting for between 4 and 5% of the country's total agricultural trade.

For his part, State Secretary Jacek Czerniak stated that the two countries have close positions on key issues related to the future of European agriculture. He stressed the need for the sector to remain competitive, while ensuring food security and the protection of European producers. According to him, climate change, rising production costs and the spread of animal diseases pose serious challenges to the agricultural sector throughout the European Union. The two also discussed the impact of geopolitical conflicts on agriculture, including the rise in mineral fertilizer prices and its impact on production costs. They agreed that it is necessary for member states to use all opportunities for cooperation and exchange of good practices in support of agricultural producers.

The meeting also noted the participation of the Polish delegation in the international agricultural machinery exhibition BATA AGRO 2026 in Stara Zagora. Jacek Czerniak highly appreciated the organization of the exhibition and expressed readiness for further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of science and innovation in agriculture. He extended an invitation to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrowski to visit Poland, in order to deepen the partnership between the two countries.