Kiril Temelkov in Baku: The Green Energy Corridor is the next step in the partnership with Azerbaijan

“Under the long-term contract between the two state-owned companies, Bulgaria provides a significant part of the natural gas supplies for domestic consumption of our country. The total amount of natural gas delivered to our country from Azerbaijan is over 60% of our annual consumption. At the same time, part of this amount is distributed to the markets in neighboring countries, so both for Bulgaria and for our neighboring countries, Azerbaijan is a reliable and significant partner.

This is also the reason why we are conducting active negotiations with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to expand the scale of this cooperation. The Green Energy Corridor (AGTB) is a logical step in this direction, because connectivity and diversification are the two key factors for ensuring energy security in the region.“

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy Kiril Temelkov during the traditional Energy Forum in Baku. The event is held within the framework of the 31st edition of the Energy Week in the Azerbaijani capital - one of the largest and most prestigious platforms for global energy dialogue. The ministerial plenary discussion was held under the title “International Cooperation for a Sustainable and Diversified Energy Future“, and was also attended by Cristina Borrero, Director “Energy Security“ at the General Directorate “Energy” of the EC.

„Bulgaria plays a strategic role in strengthening regional energy connectivity“, Temelkov was categorical.

He emphasized the key importance of the Green Energy Corridor: „The project, initiated back in 2024 by Presidents Radev and Aliyev, will expand the possibilities for transmission and trade in renewable electricity between the two regions. We are working intensively on its implementation and plan to start a preliminary feasibility study this year together with our partners from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.“

The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance and active role of Bulgaria in the „East-West“ electricity corridor: „This is a large-scale project for regional connectivity that covers the countries of the Balkan and Apennine peninsulas. It will create even better prospects for the future implementation of the Green Gas Corridor (AGTB), connecting the Caspian region with the electricity networks in Southeastern Europe. Projects such as these are crucial in the context of more fully utilizing the potential for electricity production from renewable sources in individual countries, including the significant potential of the Caspian region.“

According to Temelkov, a sustainable energy transition requires parallel development of infrastructure, energy storage facilities and low-carbon technologies: “Bulgaria will continue to build on and support investments in this aspect, because it is precisely the diversification of energy production and distribution that creates the prerequisites for a high level of energy independence, security in the region, reliability and accessibility of energy for society“.

In Baku, Kiril Temelkov also spoke with the Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orhan Zeynalov. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the next steps in the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor (AGTB): initiating an intergovernmental agreement between the four countries along the project route and developing a detailed roadmap for its preparation and implementation.

The Deputy Minister also held a meeting with the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR. The talks focused on deepening regional cooperation and opportunities for the implementation of joint projects of mutual interest.