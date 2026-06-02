The Ministry of Finance publishes statistical information on budget execution for the last reporting month (April 2026), as well as estimates of the main indicators for the month ended (May 2026). The Fiscal Council presents comparative data on budget execution given the unusual situation of a prolonged budget with an extension.

This is noted by the Fiscal Council of Bulgaria.

The deficit for May cumulatively amounts to -2.5 billion euros and represents -2.0% of GDP – the highest value in the last 20 years (since 2007).

The deficit for May alone is -0.74 billion euros and is worth -0.6% of GDP – also the highest value in the last 20 years (since 2007).