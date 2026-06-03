MPs will vote on final important legislative changes

MPs will vote on final amendments to the Water Act, which consolidate the water companies in the country and limit the price of water to the levels of social tolerance in the different regions of the country.

The changes were voted on in second reading in an extraordinary budget committee yesterday because they are important for the implementation of the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

As an item on the parliament's agenda, changes to the budget extension law are also included. They reduce the party subsidy from 4 to 3 euros and freeze the Covid supplement for pensioners.

The changes were strongly objected to yesterday by the opposition parties. The reason is that the changes are being made piecemeal and will not bring major benefits to the budget.

According to the plan, over 2 million euros will be the benefit from reduced subsidies and about 30 million euros - due to the limited Covid supplement.