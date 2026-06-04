The government proposes the acquisition of new 3D radars

The Council of Ministers proposes to the National Assembly to approve a project for investment expenditure for the acquisition of new three-coordinate radars, the government press service reported.

The aim of the project is to develop the capabilities for airspace surveillance with ground-based active radar, ensuring Bulgaria's air sovereignty and fulfilling the country's allied commitments in NATO.

The implementation of the project envisages the acquisition of seven new three-coordinate radars and auxiliary equipment, as well as the development of capabilities for real-time airspace surveillance. This will support the fulfillment of the responsibilities of the Armed Forces towards the national and collective security system, the government states.

The acquisition of new three-coordinate radars is among the main priorities set in the Development Plan of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria until 2026 and in the Program for the Development of the Defense Capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria until 2032.

The investment cost project was prepared on the basis of a draft contract for the acquisition of a framework agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria and the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France, as well as a draft additional accompanying contract between the Bulgarian military department and the radar manufacturer.

The project includes the supply, installation and integration of equipment, services and activities under the framework agreement with the French side, as well as the acquisition of auxiliary equipment, services and activities related to the operation of the radars under the accompanying contract with manufacturer.

We recall that in June 2025, the Ministers of Defense of Bulgaria and France signed a framework agreement for the joint acquisition of new three-coordinate radars.