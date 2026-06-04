Family reveals suspicious documents surrounding Baba Alino complex

The dream of owning a home by the sea is turning into a nightmare for a family that invested in a home in the area of “Baba Alino“ near Varna, BNT reported in the morning block “The Day Begins”.

Instead of the promised property, they are faced with suspicions of illegal construction, invalid documents and months of going around institutions.

In 2024, the family, who lives permanently abroad and returns to Bulgaria only in the summer, chooses an apartment in the complex after an advertisement presenting the project as a safe investment. After viewing, they pay around 52,000 euros – half of the value of the property.

However, they were left with questions even during their first visit. The construction is taking place in the middle of a forest area, and when they asked whether the necessary permits were available, they were assured that all documents were in order and the area would be improved.

A year later, when they returned to start finishing work, they discovered a number of irregularities. The planned electrical installations were missing, and when they requested construction documentation, none was presented to them.

Meetings with representatives of the municipality followed. According to the family, they learned from there that the buildings in which the purchased apartment is located do not even appear in the cadastral plans.

The chief architect of Varna, Viktor Buzev, stated that no construction permits had been issued for this area and that the area does not have a detailed development plan – one of the main conditions for legal construction.

In an attempt to gain clarity, the buyers also demand documents from the investor. According to them, they were initially shown a document that later turned out to be inconsistent with the real data. At a subsequent meeting, they received a different document with different numbers and information. After an inspection at the municipality, their suspicions of irregularities were confirmed.

The family also claims that during conversations with representatives of the investor, they received warnings, which they perceived as an attempt to pressure them not to comment publicly on the case.

After months of inspections, consultations with lawyers and communication with institutions, the invested funds were refunded. However, a number of questions remain - what will happen to the other buyers and whether everyone who invested in properties in “Baba Alino“ will be able to protect their rights.