"Vazrazhdane" demanded the resignation of Blagomir Kotsev over the "Baba Alino" case

"Vazrazhdane" demanded the resignation of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev over the "Baba Alino" case. This became clear from a declaration read from the parliamentary rostrum by MP Kosta Stoyanov at the beginning of the regular session of parliament, nova.bg specified.

"Yesterday there was a protest in Varna for the mayor's resignation. I hope to be one of many to achieve the ultimate goal - resignation," he said.

"Today I am coming to this rostrum as a member of parliament from Varna because I believe that there are moments in which silence is tantamount to complicity. There are moments when one is obliged to say out loud what thousands of citizens are discussing on the streets, in their homes and at their workplaces. Such a moment is today", the MP emphasized.

In recent days, Varna has been shaken by a scandal, the scale of which far exceeds the scope of a simple administrative case, he pointed out. "The "Baba Alino" case has raised questions about the legality, the work of institutions and the political responsibility of local authorities.

In recent weeks, all of Bulgaria has seen footage from the area near Varna. People saw dozens of acres of construction, numerous sites on a scale that can hardly be explained as a single violation or a random misunderstanding.

And they quite logically asked themselves the question: how is it possible that such actions have been happening for years without being stopped in time?", Stoyanov asked.

And he stated that "no one claims that the mayor personally built these sites". "But the mayor is the person who heads the administration. Blagomir Kotsev is the person who bears political responsibility for the work of this administration. Therefore, we at "Vazrazhdane" believe that due to this inaction on the part of the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, he should immediately resign. If the "Baba Alino" case were an isolated incident, we probably wouldn't be talking about a resignation today. The problem, however, is that this is not an isolated case," added the MP.