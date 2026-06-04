The deputies cut the rights of the special manager of "Lukoil"

The Parliament approved on second reading, almost without debate, changes that strengthen state control over the activities of the special commercial manager of "Lukoil", nova.bg reported.

According to the new texts, the manager will be obliged to submit a monthly report to the Minister of Economy on the activities of each of the managed companies. In addition, judicial control is being introduced over key administrative acts - including transactions with shares or stakes, as well as transactions with company property, when they affect the rights of shareholders, partners or sole owners of capital.

During the debates in the plenary hall, opposing positions were expressed by the opposition and the ruling party.

The deputy from “Vazrazhdane“ Tsoncho Ganev stated that the limitation of the powers of the special manager raises the question of the very necessity of the institution and whether it should not be abolished and management returned to the owners.

For his part, Slavi Vassilev from “Progressive Bulgaria“ emphasized that the presence of a special manager protects the refinery from external political pressure and prevents the fragmentation and sale of assets. He also indicated that according to data he cited, “Lukoil“ generated a profit in one month greater than that in the previous 12 months.