Radev welcomed Mitsotakis: Our countries are a strong axis of stability in the region

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister. Rumen Radev held a meeting with his Greek counterpart, first privately in the building of the Council of Ministers, then an expanded meeting was held with the participation of the two delegations.

The focus of the talks was the development of bilateral relations, which have reached the level of strategic partnership. A wide range of topics of mutual interest and from the European agenda were discussed.

In his welcoming speech, the Bulgarian Prime Minister noted that the relations between Bulgaria and Greece are a strategic partnership based on mutual trust, shared values and common interest. “The two countries are a strong axis of stability and a guarantor of the European perspective of Southeast Europe. The vision and energy of the Prime Minister of Greece have made a significant contribution to all of this. Therefore, it is no coincidence that Mr. Mitsotakis was invited to my first high-ranking visit as a host“, said Rumen Radev.

He pointed out that the two reviewed bilateral relations and discussed a number of topics on the European agenda. “Trade is growing every year, reaching 6 billion euros. It has grown by 1 billion in the last year alone. Greek investments in our country exceed 3.5 million euros. In energy, transport and digital connectivity, we go beyond bilateral relations“, he added, referring to the interconnector and the vertical gas corridor.