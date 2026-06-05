Military personnel are involved in clearing flooded houses in the village of Ticha

The clearing of flooded houses and streets in the Kotla village of Ticha continues, where the “Cherna“ river overflowed yesterday after heavy rains.

About 30 houses are affected.

Today, military personnel from Sliven are expected in the village to help the victims. People whose houses were flooded have spent the night in the community center and the school. Two distressed women have been taken out of their flooded homes. The Kotel-Omurtag road was closed for several hours, which necessitated the activation of the BG Alert system.

The village of Medovets in the Long Pole was flooded again. The torrential rain raised the water level in the ravine and for the second time this week it flooded several houses in the lowest part of the village. The incoming water has caused damage to homes, yards and farm buildings. A partial state of emergency has been declared.



Due to the rising water level of the “General Kolev“ dam, a partial state of emergency has also been declared in the municipality of Valchi Dol. Controlled water release has begun. The flood has also caused damage to homes and yards in the village of General Kolevo. There are no people in distress.