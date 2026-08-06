Jewish organizations meet with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior over the scandal in Bansko

Representatives of the Jewish organizations in the country are meeting today with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov in connection with the anti-Semitic scandal in Bansko, to demand official action, bTV reported.

The case gained international popularity after young people from Italy, who spent a summer camp in Bansko, complained upon returning to their homeland that Bulgarian youth had directed anti-Semitic insults at them on August 2.

This caused a wave of political reactions in Rome, and according to Italian media, the attackers chanted Nazi salutes (such as Sieg Heil), threatened the young people from Italy and attempted to storm the building.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria came out with a strong position, condemning any forms of anti-Semitism.

Locals in Bansko, on the other hand, defined the case as an “overexposed hooliganism“, and the police in the resort commented that it was the Italian Jews who caused problems during their stay and had received repeated signals from local residents, and checks were also carried out.