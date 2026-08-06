MTS: Better connectivity will make Bulgaria a more preferred tourist destination

A working meeting dedicated to improving Bulgaria's transport accessibility and tourism connectivity was held at the Ministry of Tourism at the initiative of the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov. The discussion was attended by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, representatives of the Black Sea municipalities, the Sofia Municipality, the Plovdiv Municipality, as well as the management of the airports in Sofia, Varna, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Minister Peev presented the main priorities for improving the country's transport accessibility. “Transport and tourism are mutually dependent sectors. The state will work in close partnership with the municipalities and airport operators to make Bulgaria a more attractive and easily accessible tourist destination“, he said. The Minister emphasized that the development of air, rail and road infrastructure is a key factor for the sustainable growth of tourism.

During the meeting, Minister Peev drew attention to the challenges facing Sofia Airport, which is already experiencing difficulties with the capacity of the stands and apron service. He announced that by the end of the summer, new direct air routes to long-distance destinations are expected to be opened, which will expand Bulgaria's international connectivity and stimulate the development of domestic air transport.

With regard to the Black Sea airports, the Minister noted that although Burgas Airport has the ability to accept larger aircraft than Varna Airport, state policy is aimed at cooperation and complementarity between the regions, not at opposing them.

As one of the most important factors for the development of the transport system, Minister Peev pointed to the modernization of railway transport. According to him, over 50% of the rolling stock is morally obsolete and does not meet modern comfort requirements. Therefore, the complete replacement of the trains with modern, air-conditioned multiple units remains among the top priorities of the ministry.

As an innovative idea for promoting domestic tourism, the minister proposed that the new Alstom and Škoda multiple units be named after Bulgarian peaks, natural landmarks and sea sites. Through QR codes placed on the trains, passengers will be able to receive information about tourist attractions and opportunities for visiting the regions through which the units pass.

Minister Peev emphasized that the completion of the „Hemus“ motorway and the improvement of railway services will facilitate access to the Northern Black Sea Coast and encourage domestic tourism, which has significant potential for development.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will continue to provide expert support to municipalities by organizing meetings with airlines and airport operators, as well as by assisting in the implementation of initiatives aimed at improving transport connectivity and tourist accessibility in Bulgaria.