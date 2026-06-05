Dimitar Stoyanov: Bulgaria has not provided sea mines to Ukraine

With regard to the provision of sea mines to the Ukrainian armed forces, Bulgaria has not provided any to Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov during the parliamentary control.

The question was raised by the MP Ivelin Parvanov from “Vazrazhdane“, who requested information regarding the military assistance provided to Ukraine and the state of defense on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria.

In his response, Minister Stoyanov specified that the provision of military assistance to Ukraine is carried out in implementation of decisions of the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers and on the basis of agreements between the two ministries of defense. He added that information on the specific types of assistance provided is classified as “confidential“.

Stoyanov pointed out that Bulgaria has provided air defense assets within the framework of various military assistance packages for Ukraine. He added that if necessary, detailed information can be provided under the Law on the Protection of Classified Information.

In his reply, Parvanov raised questions related to the safety of the Black Sea coast, military incidents in the region and the presence of foreign military forces on Bulgarian territory. He expressed concerns about possible risks to civilian objects and maritime security.

Minister Stoyanov stated that Bulgaria has the necessary capabilities to protect its airspace and the Black Sea coast, adding that the country continues to control its airspace with its own forces and means, including MiG-29 fighters and air defense duty crews.

According to him, in connection with the incident in the Constanta region, where a naval drone exploded, there is currently a Bulgarian helicopter in the air conducting reconnaissance over our maritime territories.

„Regarding the protection of airspace, you can be sure that Bulgaria continues to protect its airspace on its own. There is no doubt that we are guaranteed to protect our skies,“ he noted.