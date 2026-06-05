Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Alexander Simov: The flat tax simply must die!

Alexander Simov: The flat tax simply must die!

This vicious circle - to skin the backs of the most vulnerable money in order to balance the budget is nefel in its infancy

Jun 5, 2026 17:04 57

Alexander Simov: The flat tax simply must die! - 1
Aleksandyr Simov Aleksandyr Simov журналист

Since last year, with the mythical entry into the Eurozone, it was clear that the flat tax cannot and should not remain. Once it was said by a disgusting institution like the IMF, then the World Bank, now it comes as the position of the EC.

I don't know what needs to happen in Bulgaria - a nuclear explosion or a new "Bangaranga" for this thought to enlighten the next government.

Instead of playing cha-cha with ideas like cutting maternity leave, stopping Covid-supplements and others - the flat tax should simply die.

This vicious circle - to skin the backs of the most vulnerable money in order to balance the budget is nefel in its infancy.

It's time for a new tax system.

Europe is telling us...


Bulgaria