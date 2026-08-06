Starting tomorrow, the company "Clean Sofia" DZZD will take over the cleaning activities in the "Slatina", "Poduyane" and "Izgrev" districts

Starting tomorrow, the company "Clean Sofia" DZZD will take over the entire activities of garbage collection, garbage transportation and cleaning in Zone 3 - the districts "Slatina", "Poduyane" and "Izgrev". This was said by the deputy mayor for ecology, Eng. Nikolay Nedelkov, at a briefing in front of the Sofia Municipality building in connection with the signing of the contract for cleanliness in Zone 3, BTA reports.

We are at the final right – We have a few days left to collect all the documents and sign the long-awaited contract for cleanliness in Zone 3. The contract is for preliminary execution and its essence is for five years, said Eng. Nedelkov.

There are two months for mobilization to carry out all activities. The Sofia Inspectorate will strictly monitor the activities and everything necessary will be done for the company to fulfill its obligations under the contract, and if they are not fulfilled - they will be sanctioned, added Eng. Nedelkov.

He said that the Sofia Inspectorate has inspected the company's available equipment, and of the required minimum of 14 trucks, there are 17 available and 12 vehicles for washing and snow removal in the winter. They are common for the entire Zone 3. There are also mopeds and trucks for bulky waste, Nedelkov explained.

From the agreed price of 134 euros per ton, we managed to save about two million euros on a five-year basis, said the deputy mayor for ecology. According to Nedelkov, the money saved can go towards modernizing the department.

In response to a question about garbage collection in "Izgrev", Eng. Nedelkov said that during the organization by the mayor of the region, Delyan Georgiev, garbage collection activities were not carried out on weekends. It took us three days to catch up, said Nedelkov. In recent days, over 90% of the waste in the region has been collected and the situation is much better than it was in recent months. It is not correct to pass the ball to each other about who is to blame, no matter who is from which party, commented Nikolay Nedelkov.

According to him, a decision is currently awaited for Zone 1 and Zone 7, and so far there are no indications that there is a danger of a garbage crisis in any of the zones. There is a municipal capacity to take over activities in an emergency, added Eng. Nedelkov.