Chief Commissioner Nikolov: The Ministry of Interior reacted promptly in Bansko and is working to clarify all the facts

The Ministry of Interior will do everything within its competence to clarify all the facts surrounding the verbal clash that occurred between a foreign and Bulgarian group in Bansko. This was stated by the acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov. Today he met with representatives of the Jewish community in Bulgaria. Nikolov introduced them to the chronology surrounding the case of August 2, as well as the actions of the police authorities. “All participants have been identified, the materials have been reported to the prosecutor's office“, explained Nikolov.

The Chief Secretary added that the law enforcement agencies responded immediately to the signal of tension and it was extinguished. He expressed readiness, with permission from the prosecution, to acquaint those interested with the materials on the inspection. “All facts will be clarified“, the Secretary General was categorical. He added that the Bulgarian state has always condemned anti-Semitic acts, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has always taken a position within its competence.

The representatives of the Jewish community thanked for the long-standing good cooperation. The two sides expressed their readiness to continue their interaction to guarantee the security of international forums and events on the territory of Bulgaria.