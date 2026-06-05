An average of 3,300 euros have been accumulated in universal pension funds

An average of 3,300 euros per person is the amount accumulated in the individual accounts of those insured in the most popular type of private pension funds - universal ones.

Those born after December 31, 1959 are mandatorily insured in them. 93,000 people have transferred funds from their individual accounts from one private fund to another in the first quarter of the year, according to data from the Financial Supervision Commission. The total amount of transferred funds is 288 million euros.

The largest amount of funds has been accumulated in the universal funds of those insured between the ages of 50 and 54 - 4,380 euros per person on average. In the so-called third pillar, which is entirely voluntary, each insured person has nearly 1,000 euros in their accounts.

The number of people who changed their participation and transferred their funds from one pension fund to another in the first quarter of the year is 8,000 more than at the end of last year, and the transferred funds are nearly 30 million euros more than in the fourth quarter of 2025, BNR reported.

The average amount of transferred funds per insured person who changed their participation in the first quarter of 2026 is 3,095 euros. The least insured persons changed their participation in voluntary pension funds - 253 people.