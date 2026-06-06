Pilgrimage on Persin Island in Memory of the Victims of the Belene Concentration Camp

A pilgrimage in memory of the victims of the communist regime in the "Belene" concentration camp will be held today on the former Second Site on the Danube island of Persin.

The memorial event will be held at 11:30 a.m., and a new permanent exhibition "The Farmers of the Concentration Camp of "Belene" will be opened half an hour earlier.

A special guest of the pilgrimage will be historian Professor Plamen Pavlov.

Hristo Hristov, coordinator of the Initiative Group for the event, explained what is planned for today's commemoration.

"We expect people from the country and abroad. This year's pilgrimage will be held under the motto "Solidarity with the victims and their heirs", because last year an attempt was made in an exhibition at the Second Site to change basic facts about the "Belene" concentration camp. The victims protested and we stand in solidarity with them.

Next, we will announce the start of a petition with which we will want to protect the authentic and original appearance of the remains of the "Belene" concentration camp and we will call on the Council of Ministers to revoke the right of the Belene Municipality to manage the Second Site," explained Hristo Hristov, investigative journalist and executive director of the "Truth and Memory" foundation.

Participation in the pilgrimage is free and completely free of charge, the organizers add.