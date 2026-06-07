Forensic expert: Drivers from the Chelopeshko Shose accident obtained Czech licenses

In the Czech Republic, it turns out to be much easier to get a driver's license, and it is even easier to replace a Bulgarian one with a Czech one. There is no requirement for the applicant to have a diploma to obtain one. That is, a completely illiterate person can obtain a driving license. The drivers from the Chelopeshko Shose accident certainly had a problem in our country and they obtained Czech licenses. This was said by forensic expert Ivan Slavov on the air of "Wake Up" on NOVA.

In addition, we also have a black market in driver's licenses, the expert emphasized. He pointed out that this is not something new, similar cases have occurred with British driving licenses before. “I have seen Albanian driver's licenses, where professional categories prevail”, added the criminologist.

Regarding the information that the drivers are connected to the so-called Kalashnikov gang, Slavov said that this is “something they invented, these are Roma groups of extortionists, pimps, engaged in usurious “business”.

”These are organized criminal groups that engage in any kind of criminal business that can bring them money - prostitution, racketeering. Some of them keep beggars in Sofia. The funds generated from this “business” are very large. These people are like that and the police know this. This circle develops in the Roma neighborhoods “Hristo Botev”, ”Faculty”, etc.”, Slavov further explained.