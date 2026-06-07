The President will participate in the celebrations of the April Uprising in Apriltsi

President Iliyana Yotova will visit Apriltsi, where she will participate in the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising. This year also marks 50 years since the settlement was declared a city.

From 8:30 p.m. at "April Uprising" Square, "Novo Selo" district, the Head of State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces will receive the honorary formation of the National Guard Unit, as well as the 14th Student Guard Detachment. The President will deliver a speech, after which a ceremonial torch-inspection will be held.

The event is part of the celebrations of the anniversary of the April Epic, which are held under the patronage of the President. The Mayor of Apriltsi is engineer Tihomir Kukinski: "We simply canceled the celebrations in Apriltsi due to the state of emergency and from May 23 to June 7, i.e. on Sunday, the celebrations themselves will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a concert by the Representative Ensemble of the Armed Forces and then at 8:30 p.m. with a ceremonial inspection-dawn with the entire National Guard unit."

Regarding the damage, he explained: "Overcoming the consequences will take quite a long time, as they have to rebuild bridges, the people who suffered will have to repair the damage to their own homes. We are still collecting data on how much the damage amounts to, it is yet to come."

The Bulgarian National Radio will broadcast live the ceremonial inspection-dawn on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the April Epic in the town of Apriltsi.