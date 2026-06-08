Monthly pension payments begin

The payment of pensions in June begins today, the National Social Security Institute announced.

It will end on Monday, June 22nd, according to a schedule announced at each post office. The transfers of the amounts for June pensions to the accounts of people who receive their money by bank transfer will also be made today.



In June of this year, the National Social Security Institute will apply the currently valid regulatory text for the last time, according to which, if the 7th and/or 20th of a given month fall on a non-working day, the payment of pensions and supplements to them for the period begins at the beginning and/or ends at the end of the next working day.



According to a change in the Pensions and Social Security Length of Service Ordinance, which enters into force on July 27, 2026, the National Social Security Institute will pay pensions earlier in the months in which the first and/or last day of the usual schedule for receiving them from the 7th to the 20th is non-working. When this happens in a given month, the payment of pensions will begin, respectively - end, on the previous working day. This will ensure that pensioners will receive their monthly payments without delay.



The first month in which the new provision will be implemented, according to the calendar for this year, is September.



On the instructions of the acting Minister of Social Affairs, Dr. Hasan Ademov, the experts of the ministry and the National Social Insurance Institute prepared the change, which will accelerate the payment of money to the elderly. The argument for this is that pensioners should not have financial difficulties with delays in paying their money, since for the majority of them pensions are the only source of income.



The date for paying unemployment benefits is June 15 (Monday), the National Social Security Institute added about the payments this month.



The national initiative "Basket with Care", a joint campaign of the government and leading retail chains, will be presented today in the building of the Council of Ministers.

The goal is for basic food products to be offered by the chains at more affordable prices.



Without imposing a price ceiling and mark-ups, the government is taking steps to control the growth in food prices, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced at a meeting with representatives of retail chains back in May. Then he called for voluntary steps in this direction.



"The Bulgarian state has sufficient prerogatives towards traders, but I am convinced that these are extreme measures. I am convinced that all of you are aware of your role and are ready to take social responsibility towards Bulgarian citizens in a difficult period for them of decreasing purchasing power for various reasons. Good will on which we rely", Radev pointed out.



Thus, in response to the call of the Prime Minister and ministers, traders are offering the first step "Basket with Care", so that basic foods can be offered at lower prices of 10 to 30 percent, in the words of the Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski. The principle of participation is voluntary and concerns goods such as bread, milk and dairy products, meat, eggs, oil, sugar, fresh fruits and vegetables.



In addition, the state also wants shared responsibility for promotions between producers and retail outlets, and they are not at the expense of the former alone.