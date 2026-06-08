Deputies vote this week on final measures against high prices and speculation

The National Assembly is due to vote this week on final measures against high prices and speculation. Deputies from the Budget Committee have already adopted the amendments to the laws on competition and consumer protection on second reading.

They give more powers to the Competition Protection Commission, and the list of unfair trade practices is also expanded. The new rules also provide for the introduction of the concept of “dominant position“, the definition of an excessively high price, as well as the creation of a central register for traceability of supplies.

The Consumer Protection Commission will impose double fines on traders. The concept of “fair price“ is also being introduced, which will be calculated according to a formula of the Ministry of Economy.