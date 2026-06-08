Nearly 900 cases of illegal racing have been identified since the beginning of last year in our country

Our control is based on analyses. Neither the case in Dupnitsa nor the case in Sofia are in places with a characteristically high traffic accident rate. This was stated to BNT by Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from the "Traffic Police".

About the accident in Sofia, he explained: "Both drivers have been checked many times. They have not moved unnoticed – they have been checked in the area and in other places. They have minor violations – speeding in small amounts, improper documents, improper vehicles.“

According to him, these certificates are valid, but we should not doubt that this will be the subject of a deeper investigation.

He revealed that 'years ago, fake license plates from abroad were widely used, but now their authenticity and validity can be checked on the spot."

„We must follow certain rules on the road. Driving at an inappropriate speed has always been a problem, you see what this leads to. That is why the control is so strongly focused on speed“, Bliznakov emphasized.

About 900 cases of illegal races, competitions and drifts have been identified in the country since the beginning of last year: “All places where such persons gather are known to us, they are subject to our inspections.”