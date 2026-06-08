"Stand Up.BG" calls for a protest against the increase in the price of electricity and heating

The civic platform "Stand Up.BG" invites citizens to express their disagreement with the increase in the price of electricity and heating and with the "electrometer" fee requested by the ERC tomorrow, Tuesday, at 9 a.m. in front of the building of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, BNR announced.

There, at 10 a.m., a discussion will begin on increasing electricity by an average of 3 percent for the entire country and heating by nearly one hundred from July 1.

In addition, the request of the electricity distribution companies for a new fee for access to the network will be discussed.