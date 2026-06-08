Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev made his first comment on Georgi Kandev's decision to leave the Ministry of Interior system today.

"Less than an hour ago, Mr. Kandev surprised me with his application to terminate our legal relationship of his own free will, without stating any reasons. I asked him if he had any specific reasons, but he did not state any. Rather, his motives were of a personal nature, which I do not think I should share," said Demerdzhiev, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

"I was raised that men should speak directly, in the eyes and loudly, and if Mr. Kandev had something to say, he should have said it in this conversation with me, and not to read posts on Facebook. Not only that no one interfered with him, you know from the first day that he enjoyed my full trust, I have repeatedly stated it and at no time did he feel anything other than support in his work," the Minister of the Interior added.

The acting Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior Georgi Kandev is leaving the system, he announced this himself in a post on Facebook earlier today.

"Today I am leaving the Ministry of the Interior. Choosing between my position and my principles is impossible. To promise actions when I have to be silent - too. I understood the message", declares Kandev.

"For 30 years I have worn the uniform with the awareness that the law is the backbone of the state, that the task of a police officer is not to be convenient, but to be useful. Therefore, I cannot be the person who will simply look fearfully into the cameras. My task has always been to seek the truth, to bear responsibility and to make decisions when it is difficult. In the months before the elections, I proved that I can fulfill it when I have freedom and support. All police officers have proven it", he points out on social networks and adds: "I do not want to be responsible for decisions that I do not make and for a facade that I do not want to support with my name. There is no decree for people's trust"