Economic police inspect "ViK" Kardzhali

A team from the "Countering Economic Crime" sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kardzhali has begun an inspection of "ViK" OOD-Kardzhali for uncollected cash receivables from debtor companies, the press center of the directorate announced.

From the data and documentation available to date, it has been established that due to the inaction of an official, damage was caused to the water supply company in the amount of over 40,000 euros. During the inspection, explanations were taken from the manager of the company, whose movement was restricted. Police officers continue to carry out inspections of construction and other companies with unpaid debts for about 3 years. Debts that have been repaid by statute of limitations have also been established.

The case is being investigated under Article 219 of the Criminal Code for failure to exercise sufficient care by an official in the management of property and significant damage resulting from this, the press center also reported. They added that after the inspection is completed, the materials will be submitted to the competent prosecutor's office.