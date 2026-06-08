Andrey Gyurov: Kandev can be dismissed from office, but he cannot be removed

In the short term of the caretaker government, I became convinced that for a police officer, freedom is not a bonus from the power. It is an elementary necessity, a guarantee that the law is above political expediency.

Before the elections, Georgi Kandev showed what the Ministry of Interior looks like when it does not wait for instructions where to look and what to notice. That when the professional has freedom, the police do not hide in the bushes. They do not beat under the pillars. They do not protect the power, but the rights of citizens and the public interest. It is a pity that this normality turned out to be a brief exception.

This is what former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov posted on his Facebook page about the resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev. Here are more of Gyurov's words:

Today, Commissioner Kandev is leaving the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But the real question is why in Bulgaria do independence and freedom so often prove incompatible with a career? Why is the price of office obedience? Why do leaders surround themselves with convenient, rather than courageous, people?

Gyurov can be dismissed from office, but he cannot be removed. I thank him for entering the "Gyurov" cabinet and not letting down the expectations of citizens.