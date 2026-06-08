Citizens of Varna again demanded the resignation of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Citizens of Varna took to the streets again to demand the resignation of the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev.

The protest began at 6:00 p.m. today and was provoked by the accumulated public dissatisfaction with the way Varna is governed, the lack of sufficient trust in local authorities, problems with transparency, accountability, infrastructure, cleanliness, public procurement and the feeling of administrative inaction on important issues for the city, FOCUS learned.

Dozens of residents gathered for another day in front of the Varna Municipality. They are demanding clear political responsibility, more transparency in governance and real accountability to the residents of Varna.