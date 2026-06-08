RIEW - Sofia begins testing the repaired boiler at TPP Bobov Dol

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) - Sofia will test the effect of the repair work carried out on Energy Boiler No. 2 at TPP "Bobov Dol", while at the same time the imposed compulsory administrative measure against the facility remains in force.

The environmental inspection announced that after notification from the operator about completed repair work, a decision was made to temporarily unseal the boiler in order to conduct controlled pre-commissioning tests. The RIEW emphasizes that this does not mean resuming the regular operation of the facility.

During an inspection carried out on June 5 as part of the subsequent control, it was established that compromised sections of the smoke fans, gas ducts and the boiler's electrostatic filter had been repaired. Replaced are hatches and structural elements, and the roof space of the boiler room has been cleaned of accumulated coal dust. Activities have also been carried out to restore the roof structure and the enclosing walls of the building.

Based on these findings, on June 8, the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Sofia temporarily unsealed the facility to conduct tests and assess the effectiveness of the repairs carried out.

During the ignition and phased commissioning of Energy Boiler No. 2, experts from the environmental inspection will be present at the site, who will exercise constant control over the process.

A mobile automatic measuring station of the Executive Agency for the Environment will be deployed to monitor the impact on the environment. It will carry out continuous measurements of the indicators of atmospheric air quality throughout the entire period of the temporary operation of the boiler.

The Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Sofia states that they will continue to exercise increased control over the company's activities and will apply all provisions of the law. measures until the final resolution of the court proceedings challenging the order for the imposed compulsory administrative measure. Until the court pronounces its decision, the measure remains in force.

Data for the period since 2019 show chronic pollution and chronic failure of control institutions, believes "Greenpeace"