Inspections by state institutions continue in the "Baba Alino" area near Varna.

It is expected today that employees from the "Basin Directorate - Black Sea Region", the Regional Health Inspectorate and the Regional Administration will check a signal for illegal use of water for drinking and domestic needs in the illegal town.

In the meantime, the removal of the fence around the illegal town by employees of the Forestry and the Regional Forestry Directorate continues.

The process will be completed at the end of the working week, because heavy equipment cannot enter the forest and the removed metal structure is being removed by hand.

A case was filed in the Varna Administrative Court on the investor's appeal against the order of the Regional Forestry Directorate to remove the fence.