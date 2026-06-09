Bulgartransgaz increases natural gas transmission capacity from Greece to Romania and North Macedonia

„Bulgartransgaz“ is gradually increasing the technical capacity from Greece to Bulgaria, from Bulgaria to Romania and from Bulgaria to the Republic of North Macedonia in connection with the construction and upcoming commissioning of the projects for the expansion of the gas transmission infrastructure, part of the Vertical Gas Corridor, the gas transmission operator announced.

At the Kulata/Sidirokastro interconnection point, the capacity will increase in two stages - for gas year 2026/2027 and from gas year 2027/2028, and at the Negru Voda 1/Kardam and Kyustendil/Zhidilovo points - from gas year 2027/2028. The gas year is a period starting at 07:00 local time on the first day of October of a given calendar year and ending at 07:00 local time on the first day of October of the following calendar year, BTA specified.

„The significant progress in the construction of the Vertical Corridor infrastructure enables the Bulgarian gas transmission operator to offer increased natural gas transmission capacities at the interconnection points at reduced prices. "With this, we provide the necessary conditions for the transmission of additional quantities of liquefied natural gas from reliable sources such as the USA and others to Bulgaria, the region and Europe," said the company's CEO Vladimir Malinov.

“In this way, we contribute to increasing market liquidity in the region, increasing security of supply and ensuring competitive prices“, he added.

In implementation of the Roadmap for increasing the attractiveness of the Trans-Balkan route, increasing capacities is another step towards ensuring maximum flows and improved prices on the gas transmission network in the region. Based on the expected higher flows on Route 1 of the Vertical Gas Corridor for the next gas year, “Bulgartransgaz“ reduced the capacity price by a total of over 11 percent for the interconnection points from Greece to Bulgaria and from Bulgaria to Romania.

As a result of the commissioning of the Kulata loop – Kresna for the gas year 2026/2027 for the Kulata/Sidirokastro interconnection point, a capacity corresponding to the planned increase in technical capacity to 93,009,443 kWh per day will be offered.

For the gas year 2027/2028 and subsequent gas years for the Kulata/Sidirokastro point, a capacity corresponding to the planned full increase in technical capacity to 102,825,300 kWh per day after the commissioning of the Piperevo – Pernik gas pipeline.

For the gas year 2027/2028 and subsequent gas years for the Negru Voda 1/Kardam point, a capacity corresponding to the planned increase in technical capacity to 296,796,409 kWh per day as a result of the commissioning of the Rupcha – looping will be offered. Vetrino and the reversal of the compressor station “Kardam“.

For the gas year 2027/2028 and the following gas years, for the Kyustendil/Zhidilovo point in the direction from Bulgaria to the Republic of North Macedonia, capacity will be offered corresponding to the planned full increase in technical capacity to 38,732,348 kWh per day as a result of the introduction of the Piperevo – Pernik gas pipeline.

According to the auction calendar of the “European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas“ (ENTSOG) and in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/459 establishing a Network Code on capacity allocation mechanisms in gas transmission systems, the annual auction for annual capacity products will be held on 6 July 2026.