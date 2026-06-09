"Border Police" received 213 new cars

The General Directorate of the "Border Police" (GDGP) received 125 passenger cars with normal cross-country ability, 70 vehicles with increased cross-country ability, 7 passenger cars, 7 vans, 4 buses and 88 cameras. The new equipment has been provided under projects worth a total of 10 million and 500 thousand euros, the “Border Police“ indicated.

We are extremely successfully fulfilling our functions of protecting the country's borders and protecting the external borders of the European Union, said the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev at the ceremony of handing over the keys.

We see the fruits of our efforts and this gives me optimism that the processes in the Ministry of Interior can develop much better and achieve the results that we achieve today, he indicated.

In 2022, when I took office as Acting Minister of Interior, we realized that if we do not significantly improve the technical provision of the Bulgarian border, especially the Bulgarian-Turkish border, we cannot ensure the security of either Bulgaria or European countries, said Demerdzhiev.

We have laid extraordinary efforts in talks with our EU partners. I am glad that this appeal of ours was accepted and today we are already seeing some of the fruits of this understanding and solidarity. They appreciated our readiness to reliably guard the external border of the union, he added.

With today's vehicles, over the past three years, the number has increased by over 700 and we are only now filling the necessary staff, said the director of the Main Directorate “Border Police“ Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov.

We should not stop this process, so as not to get the same “vacuum“ that we had. We should not stop putting pressure on our European partners. We must increase not only the quantity of equipment, but also the quality of our work. This trend in improving our image should not decrease, slow down or stand still, said Chief Commissioner Zlatanov. We can now feel confident as leaders that we have provided our employees with everything they need to perform their duties, he added.