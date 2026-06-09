Maya Manolova: It remains unclear why the price of electricity is increasing

It remains unclear why the prices of electricity are increasing. This was commented on the program “Presechna tochna” by the chairman of “Izpra se.BG” Maya Manolova

According to her, the analysis of the EWRC in the part about the costs that the ERPs want to be included in the increased prices is “quite modest”.

“A more detailed analysis would lead to the opposite conclusion – "prices must remain the same or decrease," said Manolova.

She explained that from July 1, 2025, prices are formed by 2 components, the second of which is compensation from the state for household consumer bills. "This compensation during the new regulatory period increases nearly 4 times - from 80 million leva to 320 million leva. And the investment costs of the EPCs are seriously reduced by 30 and even over 40%. The component of the "Security" fund of the energy system increases many times, investments decrease and then it remains unclear why the price of electricity is increasing," said Manolova.

According to her, only at first glance it seems that electricity is increasing by only 3%. "We all remember what happened last winter - the EPCs reported record consumption. Consumer bills have increased two and three times. The KEWR report lacks an analysis of the reasons why the EDPs overstated the consumption of Bulgarian households. There is no answer to this question. There is no analysis. This opens the door wide for us to wake up with double and triple bills again next winter,” commented the leader of “Stand Up.BG.”

Manolova said that thousands of complaints have been written, but people have not received a clear answer. “The mystery of the increased consumption has remained unsolved, which absolutely arouses suspicions among people that KEWR will continue to serve energy companies,” said Manolova.

She called it scandalous that citizens and civil experts were not allowed into the hall during the open meeting. “The behavior of this KEWR leadership was truly outrageous. We have never been pushed to a meeting that ultimately determines prices that are important not only for energy companies, but also for those who will pay them - Bulgarian consumers. So, shame on KEVR's current behavior," said Manolova.

Manolova said she is also worried about the so-called "electricity meter" fee and the changes there.

"Currently, there is an access fee, but it is proportional to consumption. Households that use very little electricity pay proportionally to the electricity consumed. Now the EPCs are asking for the same access fee for everyone, which is absolutely unfair," said Manolova. And she added that one of the EDPs justifies the request for such a fee with the decreased electricity consumption by Bulgarian households.

“That is, they want to squeeze out their lower revenues from the consumption of citizens. This contradicts their explanations in January, when they said that in fact the bills are so much higher because household consumption has increased”, said Manolova.

Manolova commented that the price of heating is constantly rising, and the capital's “Toplofikatsiya” is still at a loss. “The company is bankrupt, it has been left to flicker like a candle until it simply goes out. It is maintained only so that there is no tension during the winter months in the capital. It will not happen. And today, if we were allowed to the meeting, we would call on EWRC to join the attempts of SOS, no matter how sincere or hypocritical they may be, to somehow support this company. There must be some plan for what happens to it”, said Manolova.

“One fifth or 20% of the heat is lost along the routes because they are not repaired regularly and qualitatively. The company has been draining for several decades. In the end, people pay dearly and too dearly, they cannot give up this service, prices are constantly rising and everyone is dissatisfied”, she commented.