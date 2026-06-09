Minister Stoyanov: Bulgaria will not provide more weapons to the Ukrainian army

Bulgaria is not planning to provide more weapons to the Ukrainian army, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

We have already clearly stated that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield. We see a positional war and no matter how much weapons are accumulated, the only result is the loss of human lives, Stoyanov said at a press conference.

It is time to sit at the negotiating table, it is time to seek a just peace, which will be determined by both sides. Of course, the role of the European Union is extremely important, the Defense Minister pointed out.