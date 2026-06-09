A child fell from the second floor of a housing estate in Pernik, they are fighting for her life

A serious accident involving a small child has darkened the largest Pernik neighborhood “Iztok“.

A girl aged just one year and eight months is in critical condition after falling from the second floor of a housing estate. The accident occurred on Sunday, and according to initial reports, the child was left unattended for a few minutes and only managed to get out onto the balcony of the family home, local media outlet eranova reports.

Immediately after the fall, witnesses called 112, after which a medical team arrived at the scene.

Due to the severity of the injuries and the state of shock, the injured girl was intubated on the spot by emergency medics, who took immediate action to stabilize her vital functions.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the child was transported under intensive medical supervision to a specialized hospital in Sofia.

Investigating authorities are yet to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and how the girl overcame the barrier on the terrace.