The Cabinet is discussing changes in the management of the National Revenue Agency and the State Intelligence Agency

The Government will vote on new appointments at its regular meeting today. According to the agenda, the Cabinet will propose to the National Assembly the election of a chairman of the State Intelligence Agency with its decision. In addition, the current director of the National Revenue Agency is expected to be dismissed and a new one appointed, Nova TV reports.

The Prime Minister and the ministers are also expected to vote on decisions related to the Recovery and Resilience Plan. One of them concerns changes in the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), which are needed for our country to receive funds for the latest payments.