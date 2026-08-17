12 people were injured in the accident caused by a wild boar near Burgas

12 people were injured in the accident on the Burgas - Marinka road, caused by a wild boar that suddenly appeared on the road.

The accident occurred last night at around 8:50 p.m., after the road junction for the “Kraymorie“ neighborhood.

A car moving in the direction of Burgas hit the wild animal. The airbags deployed upon impact, and the car remained stranded in the oncoming lane.

A bus moving behind it stopped to provide assistance. Several passengers got out and tried to push the broken-down car to the shoulder.

At that moment, another car, driven by a 71-year-old Burgas resident and heading towards Marinka, hit the broken-down car.

The driver, his 71-year-old wife and their 47-year-old daughter were injured. The man has a broken sternum, his wife - with a chest injury, and their daughter - with a broken collarbone and rib.

Nine of the passengers who got off the bus were also injured - two women aged 18 and 21 from Tvarditsa, a 22-year-old man from Yasna Polyana and six Turkish citizens aged between 21 and 46.

Eight of the injured were taken to hospital with various injuries, with six being left for treatment. Another woman was admitted to “UMBAL - Burgas“ with a concussion. There is no danger to the lives of the injured, BNT reports.