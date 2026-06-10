The National Assembly votes on new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros under the extension budget

The National Assembly is expected to vote on changes to the so-called extension budget at first reading, which propose drawing down new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros at the insistence of the Council of Ministers, BNT reports.

The funds are intended to finance the projects under the Public Sector Development Plan, which must be paid by the end of August. The money will also be used for social payments, as well as to guarantee salaries in the public sector.

The proposal was approved yesterday by the budget committee at first reading. According to the government, the loan is needed so that funding from Europe is not lost. The opposition criticizes that the texts are not precise and there is no clarity about which projects are ready and which are waiting for funding.