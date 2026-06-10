Galya Vasileva sworn in as MP in place of Lyuben Dilov

Galya Vasileva was sworn in as a Member of Parliament from GERB-SDF. She took the place of MP Lyuben Dilov-sin, who died on June 2.

On June 4, the Central Election Commission declared Galya Vasileva a Member of Parliament from the GERB-SDF list. The decision was subsequently published in the “State Gazette“.

Galya Vasileva is a member of the Control Commission of the GERB Party. She was born on May 18, 1988.

She has been among the founders of the GERB Party since 2006. She actively participates in the party's youth structures, and since 2008 she has been a member of the National Executive Council of MGERB, and since 2014 she has held the position of organizational secretary of the same body.

In the period 2011-2017 she was a municipal councilor in the Burgas Municipal Council. Later she was elected as a member of the people's assembly in the 44th National Assembly.

Galya Vasileva has a master's degree in “International Business and Management“ from the “D. A. Tsenov“ Academy of Economics in Svishtov. She also completed a bachelor's degree in “Business Administration“ at the Burgas Free University.