Rumen Radev on military aid to Ukraine: We have already given enough

„The government is putting an end to the provision of weapons by the Bulgarian Army to Ukraine. We have already given enough, and our country continues to suffer socio-economic damage from this bloody war”. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of today's government meeting.

„We are convinced that achieving a peaceful solution will not be achieved by military means. Therefore, we once again call for a comprehensive and realistic approach to this conflict and for the search for a diplomatic solution,” said the Prime Minister.

“Strengthening the rule of law, democratic institutions and the defense capabilities of the Bulgarian Army, and not pouring more funds into this war, is the real investment in Bulgaria's European future,” added Radev.

On other topics, Rumen Radev thanked the firefighters who prevented a greater tragedy on “Chelopeshko Shosse”.

”There are many valiant employees in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and I want them to know that they now have their hands free in the fight against crime and corruption and there will be no umbrella over anyone,” said Radev.

The cabinet also continues work on preparing the 2026 budget year.

“Despite the empty treasury that we have found, all basic state systems will be provided with the necessary financial resources, without cutting social spending and funds for education, culture and healthcare”, said Radev.

The cabinet is also continuing to review all public procurement. Those that are deemed to be irrational or raise suspicions of corruption will be suspended. Work is also continuing to identify measures to increase collection.