Contrera: "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" must be transferred to the state to stop the racketeering of Sofia residents

These findings are made again by the municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council Carlos Contrera in a comment on Facebook, regarding another increase in the price of heating in Sofia.

On the principle of “Here it is“ the saga with “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ has been going on since the times when the state transferred it to the Sofia Municipality to deal with the whole mess. Even then, the company came with a huge debt, which only continued to grow, recalls the mayor from VMRO.

VMRO has repeatedly raised the topic of a permanent solution to the problem of heating in the capital. In order to stop the incessant racketeering of Sofia residents, there is a statesmanlike decision – “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ to be transferred to the state on the principle of “debt for property“. For this purpose, BEH must enter into the rights of an owner in proportion to the receivables it has. There is no other option to clear the accumulated debt. There is also no option under the current regulatory framework for Sofia Municipality to provide the necessary investments for cogeneration, replacement of the network and boilers, reconstruction of routes, etc. palliative actions.

I believe that the path should be the following - a decision by the SOS, the mayor of Sofia Municipality to hold negotiations with representatives of the state, commissioning an assessment of the assets and liabilities of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, negotiations with the Ministry of Energy and BEH, a decision by the SOS to transfer the ownership, gives the steps for SOS to take, suggests the deputy chairman of VMRO Contrera.

In his capacity as a municipal councilor, he, together with a team of lawyers at VMRO – Sofia are preparing a report with which the mayor will be assigned specific tasks, measures and steps in this direction. Whether it will be adopted is a completely different topic. But in general, there is no other structural, large-scale and expedient solution for “Toplofikacia Sofia“!

We also attach the full text of Carlos Contrera's position:

Background noise again about the prices of heating, hot water, “Toplofikacia Sofia“. The usual picture is obtained, to which society is so accustomed that it accepts it as a routine, usual repetitive action, which is annoying, but is part of the landscape.

On the principle of “Here it is“ the saga with “Toplofikacia Sofia“ has been going on since the time when the state transferred it to the Sofia Municipality to deal with the whole mess. Even then, the company came with a huge debt, which only continued to grow.

The state decision is that “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ should be transferred to the state on the principle of “debt for property“, with BEH entering into the rights of the owner in proportion to the receivables it has. There is no other option to clear the accumulated debt. There is also no option under the current regulatory framework for the Sofia Municipality to provide the necessary investments for cogeneration, replacement of the network and boilers, reconstruction of routes, etc.

I have repeatedly developed this thesis in the municipal council, but there continues to be an opinion that since the municipality has given the Sofia Toplofikatsiya concession, things will flourish and be connected. Personally, I am skeptical of this option for a number of reasons related to the regulatory framework, debt, and investment size.

I believe that the path should be the following - a decision by the SOS for the mayor of the Sofia Municipality to hold negotiations with state representatives, assignment of an assessment of the assets and liabilities of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, negotiations with the Ministry of Energy and BEH, a decision by the SOS to transfer ownership. With a team of lawyers at VMRO - Sofia, we are preparing a report to assign the mayor specific tasks, measures, and steps in this direction. Whether it will be adopted is a completely different topic. But in general, there is no other structural, large-scale, and expedient solution for “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“!