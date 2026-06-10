Property owners in "Baba Alino" filed a petition against the demolition of the buildings

Hundreds of owners and residents of the Forest Club complex in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna have filed a petition demanding an immediate halt to the demolition of the buildings in the complex. This was announced by KUB Corporation, which declares support for the demands of the residents there.

In the petition, the owners demand that the institutions suspend all actions to remove the buildings until the legal circumstances of the case are finally clarified. They also want protection of the rights of bona fide property owners who purchased their homes with notarial deeds and official documents.

Among the demands is finding a solution that will not leave hundreds of families without homes and without the funds they invested.

KUB Corporation states that among the owners there are both Bulgarian citizens and citizens of other European Union countries, including Germany, Romania, France and Portugal, as well as people from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Israel.

According to the company, many of the families have invested their personal savings or have purchased their properties through mortgage loans, and for some of them the homes in Forest Club are their only home.

“These people are not parties to an administrative dispute, but families with children, loans and plans for the future who expect the state to protect their rights“, the company states.

KUB states that it will continue to cooperate with the competent institutions and provide the necessary documentation during the inspections.

The company emphasizes that the case must be resolved through legal procedures, institutional dialogue and protection of the rights of bona fide owners.

The company warns that possible extreme measures before the completion of all inspections and legal procedures could lead to serious social and financial consequences for hundreds of families.

In conclusion, KUB Corporation calls on the institutions to approach the case with “responsibility, objectivity and human sensitivity“, and for the public debate to be conducted with respect for the people living in the complex.

The “Baba Alino“ case broke out after inspections by state institutions in the area of the same name near Varna, where dozens of residential buildings have been built in a complex known as Forest Club.

According to the data presented by the institutions, this concerns about 90 residential buildings built in a forest area. The inspections by the regional ministry, DNSK, the prosecutor's office and the Varna municipality began after signals of possible violations in construction and development procedures.

According to information provided by the prosecutor's office, investigations are underway into the use of documents that could serve to legalize some of the buildings. Because of this, the Varna prosecutor's office sent warning letters to notaries in the region to be careful in future transactions related to properties.