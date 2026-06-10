Prof. Tagarev: Stoyanov announces a different type of policy, without it being revised by the National Assembly

Our military industry has been making unprecedentedly huge turnovers in recent years and about 4% of GDP is formed by its activities, so the clarification by Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Prime Minister Rumen Radev sounded reassuring for about 70 thousand people who are employed in this industry and rely on it for their livelihood. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by military expert Prof. Todor Tagarev, former Minister of Defense.

"As for this weapon - armament and equipment, which is no longer necessary, this move by the new government is expected, but it should be noted that everything we have provided so far is based on several decisions and declarations of the National Assembly, which form such a policy and give such a signal to the executive branch. It is a bad sign that the Minister of Defense announces a different type of policy, without it being revised by the National Assembly. And this is given that Mr. Radev's party has an absolute majority and can make this decision without problems, perhaps they are afraid of a debate," he explained.

According to Prof. Tagarev, the messages of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense are for the internal audience, i.e. Radev and Stoyanov speak to their electorate, but they produced headlines in the world media that sent a very negative signal about our Western partners and Ukraine: "In this way, they oppose a lasting and well-thought-out European policy of providing assistance to Ukraine, as by helping Ukraine, we are protecting ourselves. There are no discussions about this policy, it is absolutely clear and there is no way to perceive it abroad in any other way than as opposition to this common policy.

The situation is changing and Ukraine is showing that it has strong cards, and the Russian economy is increasingly struggling, and at this very moment for our government to go against Ukraine, against European and Bulgarian interests - this is an extremely gross mistake, believes Prof. Todor Tagarev: "One day the time will come for the restoration of Ukraine and hundreds of billions of euros will be poured there and everyone will look for their place in this restoration, and Bulgaria will be looked at with a negative eye and will not be trusted".

He pointed out that the demand for weapons and ammunition of the classical type is currently relatively decreasing, and at the same time Europe has developed a very powerful capacity for the production of such ammunition: "Orders, which are probably with decreasing volumes, will not go in a direction where political risk is observed. Today the prime minister or minister says one thing, and tomorrow - another, this is perceived as a political risk. And Bulgaria will be lower on the list of countries - producers from which ammunition can be ordered, precisely because of the political risk, which will probably have economic consequences.