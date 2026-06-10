Kiev Speaks: Currently, Ukraine is not receiving gratuitous military assistance from Bulgaria

"Currently, Ukraine is not receiving gratuitous military assistance from Bulgaria“, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tykhy during a briefing.

Ukraine and Bulgaria are cooperating in the defense sector on a commercial basis, which is beneficial for both countries.

„We expect this cooperation to continue, as it brings benefits to both sides – we receive the necessary funds, and Bulgarian companies can expand their production and generate income from this partnership“, said Tykhy.

„We are grateful to Bulgaria that such projects are possible. We value cooperation with Bulgarian defense companies“, added the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

We recall that the Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Dimitar Stoyanov stated that 13 aid packages have been provided to Ukraine so far. He also said that weapons from the warehouses of the Bulgarian army will not be provided.

Following yesterday's statement by Stoyanov that Sofia is stopping military support for Ukraine, today Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated categorically: “The government is stopping the provision of weapons from the Bulgarian army to Ukraine. We have already provided enough assistance”.

The parties represented in parliament came out with sharp criticism of the ruling party on the topic.