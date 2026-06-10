“I do not believe that the government will not give weapons to Ukraine“, said in “Face to Face“ on bTV the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov.

“Yesterday, the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov said something completely different - that we will not give any assistance to Ukraine. This morning, however, he said that we will sell weapons to the Ukrainian side“, he said.

“A UN report made it clear that Bulgaria has exported a huge amount of weapons from the actual combat reserve of the army, including the T-72 battle tanks. For me, this is a serious crime, because we are not talking about tanks that are no longer in service, but about the only tank that we have“, the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ pointed out.

“The Bulgarian army has one model of tank that is left. If war breaks out tomorrow and we have to take it to the battlefield, 22 of these tanks have gone to Ukraine“, Kostadinov explained.

He stated that their access to such information is limited, but “Vazrazhdane“ will insist on receiving it.

„Last week it became clear that we will not receive the SANS report, which was hidden by Natalia Kiselova last year regarding the “KUB Corporation“ case. Then I asked SANS for information about the activities of this Ukrainian group“, explained Kostadin Kostadinov regarding the scandal surrounding Baba Alino.

„Attempts to hide information continue and this is typical of every government“, he added.

„If the report were not true, it would not have been hidden. Nevzorov launders money for the Ukrainian mafia and the Ukrainian state regime. He uses the protection of the Ukrainian embassy in our country, as well as the protection of the Bulgarian state and local authorities in the person of the Varna municipality“, said Kostadinov.